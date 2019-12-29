Online nurses recruitment a sham - Team 2020

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Team 2020, a grouping of activitsts based in Matabeleland which was formed with the aim of assisting prospective nursing students to apply on line have described the excericise as a sham considered the fact that students had terrible experiences in trying to apply.











One of the activists Decent Bajila said with regards to the Nursing Registration Assistance Programme they have been doing under the banner of Team 2020, they noted that the Government has been continuously shifting the deadline for the final date of submission of applications.





"The latest deadline is 30 December 2019 which was shifted from 22 December 2019. The 22 December deadline was made known to the public through newspaper advertisements while no public notice has been made to alert the nation on the postponement of the deadline," he said.









He said on one hand, this shift in deadlines has given the team more time to assist more applicants.





"As of lunchtime 30 December 2019, we had assisted close 150 applicants in total and the spirits are very high. On the other hand, this continuous shift has created a lot of uncertainty and even strengthened the standing assumption that officials at Headquarters of Central Government offices are capable of shifting deadlines and qualifications of public interest programmes to suit particular and favoured individuals. We hope that this is not so," he said.

"We are further disturbed by rumours that some people have been invited for interviews of the same programme yet none of our 150 applicants from Bulawayo and surrounding areas has been invited. We hope this is untrue as well because it will be the best evidence of deliberate and structural segregation of a people."

He said they once again reiterate their commitment to assisting marginalised peoples in assessing opportunities that are availed by both the state and the private sector.

"We further call upon the Government of Zimbabwe to be more transparent in both communication and operation. The Bill Of Rights enshrined in the constitution of Zimbabwe mandates the state to uphold, among others, every citizen's right to administrative justice," he said.





