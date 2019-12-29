Latest News Editor's Choice


Opposition parties should improve oversight role during 2020

by Stephen Jakes
3 hrs ago | Views
Norton Legislator Temba Mliswa has challenged the opposition political parties and legislators to improve their oversight role and hold government to account during the year 2020.


"In 2020 the opposition should come up with smart politics that increases oversight and accountability on the governing party. Hold it to account and push it to fulfill what it has promised. Being opposition isn't about destructive interference but constructive opposition," Mliswa said.

Source - Stephen Jakes

