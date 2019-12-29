Mnangagwa snubs Mash-Central again

News / National

by TArisai Mudahondo

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa reportedly cancelled his Mashonaland Central visit for the third time this year after he was scheduled to commission Pembi Bridge in Mvurwi last week.

Zanu PF Mashonaland Central provincial chairperson Kazembe Kazembe confirmed the incident saying he was called by the ministry of transport postponing the visit to a later date."We were expecting His Excellency in the province and preparations were at an advanced stage as we had a successful mobilization meeting people were so excited to host the president and everyone was working tirelessly with the preparations, but l received a call from the Ministry of Transport saying HE's schedule is so tight that he advised let us move the commissioning to after holiday on the date to be advised," said Kazembe.Mnangagwa only visited Mashonaland Central once to grace Bindura University of Science Education graduation ceremony and has been postponing his rallies in the province due to poor turnout despite scooping all the eighteen parliamentarian seats in the province.Meanwhile, the completion of Pembi bridge months ago has divided Zanu PF supporters who are fighting over who should take credit between Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs minister Monica Mavhunga and her predecessor Martin Dinha.The bridge which is just before Mvurwi town replaced the narrow and now dilapidated bridge constructed in 1977 which had become a black spot for motorists.However reports are that its official opening was being delayed due to factionalism in Zanu PF camp."All is not well in the province there is a lot of fighting and people are jostling for positions ahead of the looming District Coordinating Committee (DCC) hence a lot of people are sabotaging the party and as you know Mash Central is the backbone of Zanu pf the leadership is afraid of dissolving the province as that will creat more harm than good," said a source who declined to be named.