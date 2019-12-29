Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa snubs Mash-Central again

by TArisai Mudahondo
3 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa reportedly cancelled his Mashonaland Central visit for the third time this year after he was scheduled to commission Pembi Bridge in Mvurwi last week.Zanu PF Mashonaland Central provincial chairperson Kazembe Kazembe confirmed the incident saying he was called by the ministry of transport postponing the visit to a later date.

"We were expecting His Excellency in the province and preparations were at an advanced stage as we had a successful mobilization meeting people were so excited to host the president and everyone was working tirelessly with the preparations, but l received a call from the Ministry of Transport saying HE's schedule is so tight that he advised let us move the commissioning to after holiday on the date to be advised," said Kazembe.

Mnangagwa only visited Mashonaland Central once to grace Bindura University of Science Education graduation ceremony and has been postponing his rallies in the province due to poor turnout despite scooping all the eighteen parliamentarian seats in the province.Meanwhile, the completion of Pembi bridge months ago has divided Zanu PF supporters who are fighting over who should take credit between Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs minister Monica Mavhunga and her predecessor Martin Dinha.

The bridge which is just before Mvurwi town replaced the narrow and now dilapidated bridge constructed in 1977 which had become a black spot for motorists.

However reports are that its official opening was being delayed due to factionalism in Zanu PF camp.

"All is not well in the province there is a lot of fighting and people are jostling for positions ahead of the looming District Coordinating Committee (DCC) hence a lot of people are sabotaging the party and as you know Mash Central is the backbone of Zanu pf the leadership is afraid of dissolving the province as that will creat more harm than good," said a source who declined to be named.

Source - Stephen Jakes

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Cassava reports first set of half year results post demerger from Econet

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Opposition parties should improve oversight role during 2020

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

Online nurses recruitment a sham - Team 2020

3 hrs ago | 543 Views

Mnangagwa Gvt cursed - Biti

3 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Zapu worry over poor turn out for voter registration in Matabeleland

4 hrs ago | 357 Views

Andy Muridzo to 'shutdown' Gwanda

4 hrs ago | 500 Views

Prophet's 'poisonous concoction' kills mother and daughter

5 hrs ago | 997 Views

Two Zimbabweans steal R3 million fuel in SA

5 hrs ago | 1315 Views

Shake-up looms at Zesa

5 hrs ago | 1534 Views

Marry Chiwenga remanded in custody

5 hrs ago | 1954 Views

Police bosses and Zanu-PF politicians protecting maShurugwi

5 hrs ago | 1251 Views

POLAD to engage European Union, United Nations

6 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Machete-wielding robbers target forex dealer in Harare

6 hrs ago | 768 Views

Fuel supplies normalising

6 hrs ago | 588 Views

Zanu-PF 28th conference, the last nail in MDC A’s coffin

13 hrs ago | 7177 Views

Bulawayo Mayor urges people to register to vote

20 hrs ago | 2755 Views

Journalist gets death threats from Zanu-PF Councillor

23 hrs ago | 2824 Views

Chamisa hits out at Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 6115 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days