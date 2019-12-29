Latest News Editor's Choice


Man rapes minor on Boxing Day

by Tarisai Mudahindo
A 42-YEAR-OLD Guruve man was arraigned before a Bindura magistrate for allegedly raping his three year old niece on Boxing day.

Graham Choruchichi of Chingorogodza village, Guruve was not asked to plead to a rape charge before magistrate Moreblessing Makati yesterday.

He was remanded to January 10.

Prosecutor Vincent Marunya alleged that on December 26 the complanant was playing with other children during the day in the presents of the suspect  and his wife.

The suspect's wife went to sleep in the kitchen while the suspect went in his bedroom due to scorching heat of the day.

The complainant would enter in all the rooms as a way of playing hide and sick with her colleagues.

She eventually entered into her uncle's room and the uncle raped her once.

After the act she went to report the matter to her grandmother and the complanant's wife who examined and observed blood stains.

She was taken to hospital for medication leading to the suspect's  arrest.

