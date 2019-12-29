Latest News Editor's Choice


Jealous man fatally stabs ex-lover's boyfriend

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A JEALOUS Chiredzi man allegedly broke down a locked door to fatally stab a man for dating his former girlfriend that he parted ways with in 2018, police have confirmed.

Johannes Sunungurai Mukana (36) of 12 B Compound, Mkwasine Estate allegedly stabbed Mr Tawanda Muguvi (36) of the same location on the right thigh and he bled profusely leading to his death on the spot.

Masvingo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Charity Mazula said the incident occurred on Sunday at around 10 pm.  

After realising that his rival had died, Mukana who was in the company of a friend, Daniel Madlaza (26) of the same compound, fled.

The pair is still at large and police have since launched a manhunt. Chief Insp Mazula said Muguvi's body was taken to Chiredzi District Hospital for post-mortem.

"I can confirm receiving a report of murder involving two rival suitors from Mkwasine Sugar Estate in Chiredzi. The suspect fled the scene together with his friend after fatally stabbing his rival for dating his ex-lover," said Chief Insp Mazula.  

She said Ms Rumbidzai Chauke (22) of 12 B Shumba Compound was at home with her new boyfriend, Muguvi and her two-month-old daughter.

Mukana who was still stalking Chauke, went to the woman's house where he found the door locked with the two lovebirds inside.

Chief Insp Mazula said Mukana together with Madlaza knocked on the door but received no response. She said the enraged assailant kicked the door down and entered the house.

Sensing danger, Chauke ran out of the house while holding her child leaving Muguvi at the mercy of the emotionally charged Mukana who hurled insults at him accusing him of being a casanova. She said Mukana drew a home-made double-edged knife from his pocket and stabbed Muguvi on the right thigh. Muguvi, she said, ran a short distance but fell unconscious, bleeding to death on the spot.

She said a report was made to the police who attended the scene and took the body to Chiredzi General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

Chief Insp Mazula said the full wrath of the law will catch up with the suspects and also appealed to members of the public with knowledge on their whereabouts to contact the police.

Source - Chronicle

