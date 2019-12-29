Latest News Editor's Choice


Festive season accidents death toll hit 91

by Staff Reporter
AT least 91 people died, while 414 others were injured in 1 141 road traffic accidents which occurred since December 15.

Police said the major causes of the accidents were speeding, reversing errors and inattention. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said while the number of road accidents for the year dropped when compared to 2018, the total number of deaths remained the same.

"A total of 1 141 road traffic accidents were recorded during the period extending from December 15 to 29, 2019," he said.

"Of these, 63 were fatal and claimed 91 lives, while 414 were injured. "The major causes of the accidents were speeding, reversing errors, following too close and inattention."  

Last year during the same period, 1 605 road traffic accidents occurred of which 67 of these were fatal.  In the same period last year, 621 people were injured, while in both cases 91 people perished.

Police have released names of the three people who died in a road accident at the 221-kilometre peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway at the Redcliff-Kwekwe blind rise at the weekend. They are Simon Zimbangu Mukunzve (53), Pamela Zimbangu (17) and Primrose Zimbangu (10) all from ZRP Ross Camp in Bulawayo.

Asst Comm Nyathi implored road users to be considerate and responsible to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.

"As we prepare for the New-Year, let us be responsible and considerate on the roads," he said.

"Drivers should safeguard lives and avoid overtaking in situations which are not conducive, they should not speed and above all should comply with set road rules and regulations.

"Motorists should not be over-excited as they drive on the highways. Public service vehicles should not over-load and be exemplary on the roads."

Source - Chronicle

