Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Machete-wielding gang of 12 arrested in Mashonaland Central

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A GANG of 12 machete-wielding suspects linked to 16 armed robberies and two murders in Bindura and Shamva has been arrested on charges of armed robbery.

One of the suspects was on bail in a case linked to the murder of two soldiers in Bindura last year.

Four of the suspects were apprehended on 29 December in Shamva while eight others were arrested on 30 December in Mt. Darwin following a tip-off to police detectives by the public.

The eight suspects were apprehended in a Toyota Wish which had temporary licence plates. Four machetes, three Colombia knives and one okapi knife hidden in the panels of the Toyota Wish were recovered.

Officer Commanding Mashonaland Central Province, Commissioner David Mahoya said the suspects are linked to 12 robbery cases in Mazowe, Shamva and Bindura as well as two murder cases.

"Interviews that were carried out with the eight suspects led to the accounting of other offences that had been carried earlier on as far as September which involved murders, armed robberies and other crimes," Commissioner Mahoya said.

"The CID is investigating the matter and the suspects will appear in court soon. We are warning those people who commit crimes using machetes that in Mashonaland Central we will catch you," he said.

Commissioner Mahoya expressed concern over vehicles with temporary plates that are being used indefinitely since criminals are taking advantage of them to commit crimes.

He said police can only retain vehicles for a short period of time once impounded but they have to be released after clearance in line with the law.

Authorities have witnessed the increase in crimes committed using machetes and other weapons such as knives, catapults, iron bars and knobkerries and are contemplating on making it an offense to be found with such weapons.


Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

UN pleads for $200M in support for hunger-stricken Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe government expands food assistance

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Health minister applauds volunteer nurses

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Machete cop killers nabbed

2 hrs ago | 408 Views

Zimbabwe descends into chaos and surges to a civil war without notice. The Mashurugwi Militia

2 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Marry Chiwenga bail application, high court reserves judgement

3 hrs ago | 973 Views

Two wrongs don't make a right

3 hrs ago | 582 Views

Festive season accidents death toll hit 91

4 hrs ago | 257 Views

Jealous man fatally stabs ex-lover's boyfriend

4 hrs ago | 615 Views

Mnangagwa promises to 'satisfy needs of the people' this year

4 hrs ago | 605 Views

Polad members demand luxury cars from Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1672 Views

Children learning in animal shelter

7 hrs ago | 532 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'enough is enough... Mnangagwa fails to take annual leave'

7 hrs ago | 4788 Views

Heard of Government Organised NGO (GONGO), in POLAD have Zanu PF organised opposition (Zoo)

8 hrs ago | 798 Views

2020: Time to draw a line on Mnangagwa's military regime

8 hrs ago | 2846 Views

Cynicism or Speaking Truth to Power? The Ideas of Diogenes

8 hrs ago | 187 Views

1893 MHRRM Bayethe Board of Directors Says Happy 2020

8 hrs ago | 226 Views

Man rapes minor on Boxing Day

8 hrs ago | 696 Views

BCC relaxes water shedding for New Year’s day

9 hrs ago | 331 Views

New Year Message from HRM King Mzilikazi II

20 hrs ago | 1166 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days