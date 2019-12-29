SA firm repairing aged sewer system in Bulawayo

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

SOUTH African firm is repairing aged sewage pipes in Bulawayo after it was recently granted a tender by the city.The firm Cesor Trading Private Limited is replacing old pipes in Pumula, Tshabalala and Nkulumane.The project is funded by African Development Bank (AfDB) and started in September 2018.Cesor official, Alfon Moyo said the pipes are being donated from South Africa.They have so far covered 2 500kms in which 98kms gobbled US$1000.