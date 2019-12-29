Lets speak against Matabeleland marginalisation - Ruhanya

A political commentator Pedzisai Ruhanya has admitted that Matabeleland Provinces are marginalised and called on for a combined effort to speak against such marginalisation."I agree and support my compatriots who say Mat provinces are marginalized. Let's speak against this and promote equal opportunities for all regions without ambiguity and let's desist from defending stupid things. Why should people come to Harare for nursing interviews!!!" he said.Matabeleland provinces are said to be the most lagging behind in terms of development since independence 1980 and the Zanu PF government is accused of deliberately excluding the provinces through implementing its 1979 grand plan.