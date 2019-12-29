Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Chipinge man shot dead just a few hours into the New Year

by Staff Reporter
12 secs ago | Views
A CHIPINGE man was killed in front of his relatives and friends when an unidentified man fatally shot him straight on the forehead just a few hours into the New Year.



South Africa-based lecturer Sam Mambande was celebrating the arrival of 2020 at a popular pub in Chipinge's Gaza high-density suburb when tragedy struck.

Witnesses said Mambande approached the suspect's to inquire why he was parked in the middle of the road blocking traffic from the leisure spot.

It is alleged that the suspect then came out of his vehicle, pulled a gun and shot the Mambande before fleeing the scene.

"We were coming out of this bar when we saw a car parked in the middle of the road," said a relative of the deceased.

"He (Mambande) hooted and went to ask why the vehicle was blocking the road that's when he was shot and they (suspects) fled.

"We managed to take the number plates of the vehicle though."

Police attended the scene and took Mambande's body to Chipinge District Hospital.

The suspect is yet to be identified with police officer commanding Chipinge district Chief Superintendent Trustworthy Makunike saying investigations are continuing.

Mambande had reportedly come home not only for the holiday but to bury his own mother who reportedly passed away a week ago.

Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Carl Joshua Ncube LIVE in HICC 2020?

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa lacks Capital appeal to match generational consensus

7 mins ago | 5 Views

If you have Ndebele name and accent in Zimbabwe it means you are non-existent and not recognized

24 mins ago | 243 Views

Lets speak against Matabeleland marginalisation - Ruhanya

6 hrs ago | 1572 Views

SA firm repairing aged sewer system in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 1436 Views

Jonathan Moyo's EXCELGATE is mastery of deception; focuses on vote computation but ignores illegal process

7 hrs ago | 2398 Views

Macheso enters 2020 in style

7 hrs ago | 3406 Views

Infertility scars: Through the narrow gate - PART 2

7 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Police threaten to shoot to kills maShurugwi

7 hrs ago | 2701 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days