WATCH: Chipinge man shot dead just a few hours into the New Year

News / National

by Staff Reporter

A CHIPINGE man was killed in front of his relatives and friends when an unidentified man fatally shot him straight on the forehead just a few hours into the New Year.South Africa-based lecturer Sam Mambande was celebrating the arrival of 2020 at a popular pub in Chipinge's Gaza high-density suburb when tragedy struck.Witnesses said Mambande approached the suspect's to inquire why he was parked in the middle of the road blocking traffic from the leisure spot.It is alleged that the suspect then came out of his vehicle, pulled a gun and shot the Mambande before fleeing the scene."We were coming out of this bar when we saw a car parked in the middle of the road," said a relative of the deceased."He (Mambande) hooted and went to ask why the vehicle was blocking the road that's when he was shot and they (suspects) fled."We managed to take the number plates of the vehicle though."Police attended the scene and took Mambande's body to Chipinge District Hospital.The suspect is yet to be identified with police officer commanding Chipinge district Chief Superintendent Trustworthy Makunike saying investigations are continuing.Mambande had reportedly come home not only for the holiday but to bury his own mother who reportedly passed away a week ago.