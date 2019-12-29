Cheating pregnant woman's tummy explodes

News / National

by Staff Reporter

A FOUR-month pregnant married woman drank poison and her stomach exploded leading to her death, after she was caught having sex with another man from her village.The incident happened last week on Monday at Mairosi Village, Chisina 3, Ward 25 in Gokwe South.A family source who requested anonymity said: "Reuben Mutemarinda (42) came home from a beer binge and found his wife Ruth Kaurosi (34) having sex with Everisto Dzivarepasi. He tried to grab him, but he fled in boxer shorts and left his trousers and a shirt."A villager, Trynos Mataruka, said the deceased apologised before she killed herself."She apologised to her husband. But later on, she went to a nearby bush where she drank a cotton pesticide. She vomited and her stomach started to bulge. It burst while she was being ferried to Gokwe District Hospital where she died," said Mataruka.Mataruka added: "Initially her husband refused to collect the corpse, saying Ruth must be buried at Dzivarepasi's place. Some family elders tried to reason with him, but he stood his ground. They had to report the matter to Chief Chisina who intervened by ordering Mutemarinda to collect the corpse and bury it. The burial was done last week on Thursday at Mairosi Village after the body had spent four days at the mortuary."Contacted for a comment Chief Chisina confirmed the incident."I can confirm that a woman Ruth Kaurosi (34) from Mairosi Village drank poison and later died at a hospital. Her stomach burst. But what worried us as community leadership is that Reuben Mutemarinda (42) was refusing to collect the remains of his wife from the mortuary. He was saying she must be buried at Dzivarepasi's place as he feels she disrespected him by sleeping with someone on their matrimonial bed," he said.Chief Chisina added: "I had to order Mutemarinda and his family to bury the deceased and I told them that any issue will be discussed after the burial."Chief Chisina said as of now he cannot comment on how Dzivarepasi will be punished."As for now I cannot comment on Dzivarepasi, I will wait for a report from Mutemarinda, after that I will be in a position to comment," he said.Ward 25 councillor, Chisina 3, Shungu Maruza said: "This is a shocking incident and I would like to advise members of the public to seek counselling whenever they encounter problems in their marital lives or at home in general."Mutemarinda said he would consult his family before formally reporting the adultery matter to the chief."I have to consult elders and kraal head Mairosi, after that I will make an official report to the chief because what Dzivarepasi did has lowered my dignity in the society and it's the reason behind my wife's death," he said.Efforts to get a comment from Dzivarepasi were fruitless.