Harare shopping mall up in flame

by Staff Reporter
40 secs ago | Views
Goods worth millions of dollars were destroyed when a shopping mall housing small shops at the corner of Robert Mugabe road and Chinhoyi street in Harare caught fire early this morning.

The small shop owners who sell cellphones and accessories, plastic ware and clothes were left counting their losses.

The Harare fire brigade was at the scene to put off the fire but most of the wares in the partitioned shops were burnt.

Zimbabwe Republic Police National Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident saying they are attending to the matter.

Meanwhile, Harare fire brigade assistant divisional officer, Mr Philip Marufu says they suspect that the incident was reported late making it more difficult to save any wares.

"From experience, the fire might have occurred earlier. But we have managed to extinguish it," he said.

With a fuel service station just a few metres away from the building, the damage could have been worse if the fire had spread across the busy street.

Last month, part of the Gulf complex in Harare was also gutted by fire. The gulf complex is a popular destination for those who want to buy cheap imported electrical items including phones, Android tablets, solar panels, batteries, LED TV sets, inverters and other similar goods.

Source - zbc

