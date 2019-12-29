Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Lumumba stands with Marry Chiwenga

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Self-styled Communications strategist William Gerald Mutumaje (Acie Lumumba) has critized VICE-President Constantino Chiwenga for ill-treating his ex-wife Marry Mbaiwa Chiwenga.

Mutumanje posted on Twitter saying, "Today I choose to pray for Mary🙏🏾. I don't know much, jokes I do. But I don't blv any woman must be treated this way by munhu wake. Spare a thought & prayer for her & her children. No matter how much you may not like her, zvikuita General hazvina kunaka. We all get the point!"

Mubaiwa is facing charges of attempting to murder VP Chiwenga, illegally externalising US$1 033 000, laundering US$990 000 and fraudulently seeking to upgrade her customary union to a civil marriage without her husband's consent.

The attempted murder charge arose when she accompanied her husband to South Africa in July for urgent medical attention.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'2020, give God a chance to help' - helps those who help, not shoot, themselves

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

'Mat provinces are marginalised' - same folly caused mess in post Gaddafi Libya

4 hrs ago | 386 Views

Delta sales fall 48%

7 hrs ago | 898 Views

Harare shopping mall up in flames

8 hrs ago | 5016 Views

Cheating pregnant woman's tummy explodes

8 hrs ago | 3387 Views

WATCH: Chipinge man shot dead just a few hours into the New Year

8 hrs ago | 2231 Views

Carl Joshua Ncube LIVE in HICC 2020?

8 hrs ago | 316 Views

Mnangagwa lacks Capital appeal to match generational consensus

8 hrs ago | 1705 Views

If you have Ndebele name and accent in Zimbabwe it means you are non-existent and not recognized

8 hrs ago | 5067 Views

Lets speak against Matabeleland marginalisation - Ruhanya

14 hrs ago | 2009 Views

SA firm repairing aged sewer system in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 1963 Views

Jonathan Moyo's EXCELGATE is mastery of deception; focuses on vote computation but ignores illegal process

15 hrs ago | 3406 Views

Macheso enters 2020 in style

15 hrs ago | 5852 Views

Infertility scars: Through the narrow gate - PART 2

15 hrs ago | 1309 Views

Police threaten to shoot to kills maShurugwi

15 hrs ago | 3697 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days