POLAD a waste of time and resources - Zpra

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
Zpra Veterans Association has described the Political Actors Dialogue which is being conducted by the President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the other losing 18 presidential candidates in the 2018 elections as a waste of time and resources after some of the members demanded cars and allowances from government recently.

Some of the members of POLAD demanded allawances and cars from government during their meeting with Mnangagwa at his farm in Kwekwe.

Zpra Veterans Association Secretary General Petros Sibanda said the whole POLAD thing was a waste of time and resources.

"POLAD is a waste of time and resources. It can not mend the economy," he said.

He said genuine dialogue must be open to all stakeholders and indicated that it may be well focused if it would lead to a transitional authority which will result to the reforms needed for the country to move forward.

He said the fact that they are now claiming allowances and cars exposes that POLAD was not formed on good intention.

Source - Stephen Jakes

