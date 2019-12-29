Latest News Editor's Choice


Man kills aunt over witchcraft

by Staff Reporter
55 secs ago | Views
A BINGA man waylaid his aunt while she was coming from the river to fetch water before allegedly assaulting her to death for allegedly bewitching him.

Tutambulye Munkuli (25) of Lusulu area allegedly indiscriminately attacked his unidentified aunt using sticks and left her for dead. This emerged when Munkuli approached the High Court seeking bail pending trial.

Munkuli is facing a murder charge in connection with the deceased's death. In his bail application filed at the Bulawayo High Court, Munkuli who is a self-actor, cited the State as a respondent. In his bail statement, he argued that there were no compelling reasons by the State for refusal of bail.  

He said he is a family man and a sole breadwinner taking care of his wife and step mother. He also offered to pay  bail of $100.

"I am a family man and my family entirely depend on me as I am the only breadwinner. I also want to take care of my cattle since they are my only source of livelihood," said Munkuli.

He also disputed the assertion by investigating officers and the State that if released on bail, he would abscond or likely to interfere with State witnesses.

The State, which is being represented by Mr Kudakwashe Jaravaza opposed the bail application, arguing that Munkuli was likely to interfere with witnesses and endanger the lives of his neighbours.

"The applicant is likely to commit further offences because he was threatening to burn down the deceased's homestead. He is likely to endanger the life of the deceased's son whom he alleged was bewitching him together with his mother," he said.

Mr Jaravaza said there were compelling reasons warranting Munkuli's continued detention given that he is facing a serious offence likely to attract a length jail term. According to court papers, on November 5 last year, Munkuli spotted the deceased going to the river to fetch water. He then decided to waylay the woman on her way back.

When he spotted the woman approaching, Munkuli emerged from the shrubs and confronted he deceased who was carrying a bucket of water on her head.  

He ordered the deceased to put the bucket down before indiscriminately assaulting her using sticks until she lost consciousness. Soon after committing the alleged offence, Munkuli fled from the scene leaving the deceased lying in a pool of blood.

The woman later succumbed to the injuries. A report was made to the police leading to Munkuli's arrest.


Source - Chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days