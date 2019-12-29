Latest News Editor's Choice


Three machete wielding Kwekwe robbers nabbed

by Tarisai Mudahondo
Three machete wielding Kwekwe robbers were arraigned before a Kwekwe magistrate Story Rushambwa today for allegedly disposing a pedestrian of his mobile phone and ZWL$53.

The trio Lovemore Mansaka(21), Itai Ndlovu (20) and Obvious Josia pleaded not guilty to the charge and were remanded in custody.

The state alleges on December 27 Simon Tsamwisi (43) was walking with his son near Dutchman pool where he was fetching fire wood  when the suspects pounced on them and forced them to lie down.

The suspects assaulted Tsamwisa while demanding cash due to severe pain and fear for his life he surrendered two cell phones and ZWL$53, after the attack the trio varnished.

The trio were arrested on December 29 following a tip off, Chipo Hungwe prosecuted.

