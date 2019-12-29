Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Mnangagwa, pathological, ruthless and heartless liar'

by Daniel Itai
55 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa, today launched the cleanup and beyond campaign programme at Kuwadzana Two shopping centre.

Mnangagwa said dumpsites should be approved by town and city councils from which they collect the litter to where it is disposed of or recycled.

"As we enter a new year, we continue with our national cleanup campaign, this time in Kuwadzana.

2020 must be a year of taking action and working hard for a cleaner, better and brighter future for all," said Mnangagwa.

The national cleanup programme was conducted throughout the country's ten provinces which saw Mnangagwa's wife Auxillia as well as his two vice-presidents, Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi taking part in other parts of the country.

However, Kuwadzana's MP Miriam Mushayi of the opposition MDC-A, labeled Mnangagwa a "pathological, ruthless and heartless liar."

The national cleanup campaign programme was first launched on the 5th of December 2018 by Mnangagwa.

Source - Daniel Itai

