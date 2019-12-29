New Year's Day hit and run driver hands self to police

News / National

by Staff Reporter

The driver of a Mercedes-Benz (registration number ADJ 3334), who was wanted by the police after he allegedly sped off from an accident scene has handed himself over to the police.He fatally knocked down a pedestrian on New Year's Day along Princess Road opposite Belvedere Maternity Hospital, National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the driver is being charged with culpable homicide and failing to stop after a road accident.Police are also looking for a silver Honda Fit (registration number AET 0890) which was involved in a hit and run accident on New Year's Day along Tafara Way in Mabvuku.Two pedestrians were knocked down by the motorist who did not stop after the accidents.On the same day along Robert Mugabe Road, adjacent to Big Game Motors, a pedestrian was hit by an unidentified motorist at around 2am and died on the spot. The motorist fled from the scene.