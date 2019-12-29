Bus accident kills two

News / National

by Staff RTeporter

TWO people died on the spot while several others were injured when a Harare-bound Trip Trans bus coming from Nyanga burst its front tyre resulting in the driver losing control and the bus rolling several times before landing on its side.The accident occurred around 1 pm near Macheke.According to an eye witness Tinashe Nyambuya, the bus which had standing passengers was speeding and overloaded.The injured were taken to Marondera Hospital.