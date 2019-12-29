Two geologists in court for illegal mining

News / National

TWO geologists at a local mining company have appeared in court today for allegedly prospecting for gold and being found in possession of 363 kilogrammes of gold ore in Nyanga.Tension Hlatini (36) and Igor Shmakov (49) were remanded in custody to Monday for trial when they appeared before a Nyanga magistrate this Saturday.The pair is facing two charges, prospecting for gold without a license and criminal trespass.Allegations are that on the third of this month the two were seen by a Parks and Wildlife Management Authority ranger while washing prospected mineral ore in Nyamombe River which is within the restricted area of national parks.The court heard that the pair was in possession of tools that included an iron bar, geological hammer, shovel and 363 kilogrammes of mineral ore.Cases of illegal mining are on the increase with the government calling on all illegal miners to stop and formalise thier operations.