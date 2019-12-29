Latest News Editor's Choice


Govt to increase fuel supplies

by Staff Reporter
GOVERNMENT is working round the clock to maintain increased fuel supplies as witnessed over the festive period, Energy and Power Development Minister Advocate Fortune Chasi  has said.

"We want motorists to access fuel easily without spending hours in queues," he said.

"We have been working since Christmas to achieve this goal."

However, Adv Chasi could not reveal the quantity of fuel which is being imported daily.

The fuel situation has steadily stabilised in the past week as queues have become shorter with most service stations dispensing both petrol and diesel.

It understood that the situation prevailed after the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe issued letters of credit to fuel companies to access foreign currency.

Source - Sunday Mail

