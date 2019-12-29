Ndebele King Bulelani Khumalo explains his royal linage

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Ndebele King Bulelani Colin Khumalo has taken to social media Facebook explaining his royal linage."I am King Bulelani Lobengula-Khumalo the son of Prince Humphrey Mcedisi Lobengula-Khumalo, who is the son of Prince Patrick Fana Boyd Lobengula-Khumalo, who is the son of Prince Rhodes Mpango Lobengula-Khumalo, who is the son of Prince Njube Lobengula Khumalo, who is the son of King Lobengula Khumalo," Khulao said.A lot of stories and disputes have risen over the Ndebele King issue with about three claimants to the throne emerging in the past two years.Stanely Raphael Khumalo claimed to be the rightful heir to the throne describing himself as King Mzilikazi II, while Peter Zwide Khumalo also claimed to be the rightful heir to the throne.This was after some members of the Khumalo clan had selected Bulelani who is based in South Africa as the right heir to the throne.