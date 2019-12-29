Latest News Editor's Choice


ZCP express disgust over murder of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani

by Stephen Jakes
28 secs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Communist Party has expressed its disgust over the foul murder of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani sanctioned by the president of the United States of America.


In a statement ZCP said General Soleimani's is known for organising resistance against the Islamic State and al-Nusra in Syria, Lebanon and Iraq. Ironically the, USA who claim to be policeman of the world are offended by this!

"It is important to note that the fundamentalist Christians of the USA, Zionist Jews of Israel and Wahabi Muslims of Saudi Arabia are in an unholy alliance in an area of the Middle East which has long had a tradition of religious tolerance. However, despite the religious dimension, the real anger of the USA is based on the fact that unlike with Iraq and Libya, they have been unable to steal Iran's oil. This greed to control the oil of the world is also reflected in the US pressure on Venezuela," ZCP said.

"In addition, we cannot be unaware that this attack came at a time when Donald Trump is facing impeachment due to differences he has had with the military and the deep state."

The party said Africa is faced with the US military occupation of its countries through AFRICOM (Africa Command). AFRICOM uses direct military occupation by US forces through bases scattered throughout Africa, but also co-opts the armies of corrupt African governments. 

"Thus many African armies today have become armies occupying their own countries in the interests of US capitalism. The Zimbabwe Communist Party offers its condolences to the family of General Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian government and the whole Iranian people," the party said.

"We further urge the civilized and peace-loving countries of the world to systematically isolate the United States of America."

Source - Byo24news

Most Popular In 7 Days