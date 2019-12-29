Zanu PF Chivi South Legislator call for end of corruption

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Zanu PF Chivi South legislator Killer Zivhu has called on for an end of corruption in his constituency after indicating that some rice which was allocated to his constituency last year went missing.

Zivhu made the remarks while distributing another batch oif rice in his constituency on Saturday."Today its January 4 2020, we are in Chivi South, with the rice that we were given by President, we are here to give it to the people," he said."The rice which was collected in December before Christmas even today it has not arrived and i am not aware who collected it. The second one i have collected it from Harare and i have brought it. Corruption in Chivi South we do not want, it must go. We do not want thieves."