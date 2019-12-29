Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cop on the run for stealing state funds

by Paul Ndou
39 secs ago | Views
A Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer stationed at Rushinga police station in Mashonaland Central is on the run after stealing ZWL$1620 state funds on Christmas day.


According to police sources Constable Budala Yonnah allegedly stole the money meant for banking at Mount Darwin magistrates courts but decided to steal the money and leave police books at the court.

"The cop has gone awol after allegedly stealing the money he was sent to bank at the magistrate court, he went at the court and left the books before banking the money,"said the source.

"The matter was discovered on 2 January after the bank noticed that no amount was banked and surprisingly the cop reported for work after committing the crime there by raising eye brows on wether the officer in charge is not involved."

Meanwhile, the Budala is  being charged with theft of trust property and if caught a discplinary docket is also being prepared for the cop.

Source - Byo24news

