Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Guruve South legislator bemoans loss of life at Eureka

by Paul Ndou
42 secs ago | Views
GURUVE SOUTH legislator Patrick Dutiro has condemned the police and security guards for chasing away artisanal miners at Eureka mine ,Guruve which resulted in the loss of two lives on Friday.


Dutiro said the police and security guards should first of all raise awareness on the locals not to trespass in the mine rather than scare them away with guns.

"I have always tried to engage both the police and security guards at Eureka mine on raising awareness on illegal mining but they decided to ignore me , instead they scare miners away with guns and just recently we have lost two people due to failure of dialogue," fumed Dutiro.

"Eureka came and displaced people who used to benefit from their area and for 20 years it has been idle now people are trying to earn a living security forces pounce on them."

Dutiro has always been on the side of the oppressed and at one point he was arraigned before Guruve magistrates courts for giving an order to illegal farmers in his constituency not to budge from farms they are currently staying without offer letters.

Meanwhile, two illegal miners in Guruve Leanmore Muroiwa and  Moses Thomas drowned in Dande River  while running away from security guards at Eureka mine after allegedly stealing gold ore around 1 am.

After the death of the two Muroiwa village head Obert Muroiwa reportedly  mobilized 15 other villagers and vandalized property at the mine.

Muroiwa and his accomplices have seen been dragged to court and were remanded out of custody to January 16 for trial.

Source - Byo24news

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Fringe parties bought off - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

6 hrs ago | 974 Views

Churches to hold inter denominational prayers for year 2020

7 hrs ago | 479 Views

My Uncle needs help

9 hrs ago | 1640 Views

Cop on the run for stealing state funds

10 hrs ago | 2005 Views

PHOTO: Police recover stolen property on Christmas Day

10 hrs ago | 1580 Views

WATCH: Zanu PF Chivi South Legislator call for end of corruption

10 hrs ago | 1549 Views

ZCP expresses disgust over murder of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani

10 hrs ago | 1396 Views

Ndebele King Bulelani Khumalo explains his royal linage

10 hrs ago | 2181 Views

Govt to increase fuel supplies

21 hrs ago | 3119 Views

ZINARA disburses $173M for roads

22 hrs ago | 1301 Views

Proposed constitutional changes gazetted

22 hrs ago | 1977 Views

Zimbabwe Republic Police must ask retired officers to return to work for their skills and experience

23 hrs ago | 2477 Views

Caster Oil vows to end fuel crisis

23 hrs ago | 2428 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days