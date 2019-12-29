Guruve South legislator bemoans loss of life at Eureka

News / National

by Paul Ndou

GURUVE SOUTH legislator Patrick Dutiro has condemned the police and security guards for chasing away artisanal miners at Eureka mine ,Guruve which resulted in the loss of two lives on Friday.

Dutiro said the police and security guards should first of all raise awareness on the locals not to trespass in the mine rather than scare them away with guns."I have always tried to engage both the police and security guards at Eureka mine on raising awareness on illegal mining but they decided to ignore me , instead they scare miners away with guns and just recently we have lost two people due to failure of dialogue," fumed Dutiro."Eureka came and displaced people who used to benefit from their area and for 20 years it has been idle now people are trying to earn a living security forces pounce on them."Dutiro has always been on the side of the oppressed and at one point he was arraigned before Guruve magistrates courts for giving an order to illegal farmers in his constituency not to budge from farms they are currently staying without offer letters.Meanwhile, two illegal miners in Guruve Leanmore Muroiwa and Moses Thomas drowned in Dande River while running away from security guards at Eureka mine after allegedly stealing gold ore around 1 am.After the death of the two Muroiwa village head Obert Muroiwa reportedly mobilized 15 other villagers and vandalized property at the mine.Muroiwa and his accomplices have seen been dragged to court and were remanded out of custody to January 16 for trial.