Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Pregnant sex workers flood Machipisa

by Paul Ndou
2 hrs ago | Views
PREGNANT commercial sex workers have flooded the market at Machipisa shopping centre in Highfield, Bulawayo24.com has learnt.


The commercial sex workers who have since become a hit due to their warm body temperatures are reportedly  up in arms with their colleagues who allege the pregnant once are collecting all the clients.

"We are now in serious trouble with these pregnant hookers are who are now taking all the clients to themselves due to their warm body temperatures during sex," lamented a hooker identified as Hazvi.
"It I also disturbing to note that these pregnant women contribute a huge share than us hence we are contemplating to relocate because we are nolonger working here."

One of the pregnant sex worker said she got pregnant in the trade and could not go for maternity leave because that is her only source of living.
"Our collegues are complaining yes but we got pregnant here and that is our only source of living it is true that we are a hit but we are not forcing men to come after us they allege we are warm so there is nothing we can do we need their money for service," said Chiedza Garwe.

Meanwhile, the number of sex workers at Machipisa has decreased due to poor market as many are failing to pay $20 for a quick hence sex workers are moving out of the country to South Africa , Mozambique and Botswana looking for greener pastures.

Source - Byo24news

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NetOne reclaiming Market Share

12 hrs ago | 1514 Views

Guruve South legislator bemoans loss of life at Eureka

13 hrs ago | 1664 Views

Fringe parties bought off - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

19 hrs ago | 1787 Views

Churches to hold inter denominational prayers for year 2020

19 hrs ago | 1079 Views

My Uncle needs help

22 hrs ago | 2800 Views

Cop on the run for stealing state funds

23 hrs ago | 3497 Views

PHOTO: Police recover stolen property on Christmas Day

23 hrs ago | 2831 Views

WATCH: Zanu PF Chivi South Legislator call for end of corruption

23 hrs ago | 2626 Views

ZCP expresses disgust over murder of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani

23 hrs ago | 1920 Views

Ndebele King Bulelani Khumalo explains his royal linage

23 hrs ago | 3966 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days