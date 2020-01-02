Pregnant sex workers flood Machipisa

News / National

by Paul Ndou

PREGNANT commercial sex workers have flooded the market at Machipisa shopping centre in Highfield, Bulawayo24.com has learnt.

The commercial sex workers who have since become a hit due to their warm body temperatures are reportedly up in arms with their colleagues who allege the pregnant once are collecting all the clients."We are now in serious trouble with these pregnant hookers are who are now taking all the clients to themselves due to their warm body temperatures during sex," lamented a hooker identified as Hazvi."It I also disturbing to note that these pregnant women contribute a huge share than us hence we are contemplating to relocate because we are nolonger working here."One of the pregnant sex worker said she got pregnant in the trade and could not go for maternity leave because that is her only source of living."Our collegues are complaining yes but we got pregnant here and that is our only source of living it is true that we are a hit but we are not forcing men to come after us they allege we are warm so there is nothing we can do we need their money for service," said Chiedza Garwe.Meanwhile, the number of sex workers at Machipisa has decreased due to poor market as many are failing to pay $20 for a quick hence sex workers are moving out of the country to South Africa , Mozambique and Botswana looking for greener pastures.