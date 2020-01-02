Chitungwiza businesses construct ZRP base to help curb crime

News / National

by Agencies

Members of the business community in Chitungwiza's Tilco industrial area have constructed a police base there for the Zimbabwe Republic Police in an effort to combat increasing crime within the area.The Officer Commanding Police in Harare Province, Commissioner Bernard Dumbura, officially opened the base at a ceremony on December 6 attended by representatives of businesses in the area and members of the uniformed forces from Chitungwiza District.Speaking at the opening ceremony, Commissioner Dumbura warned businesses and business people not to leave their businesses or properties unattended. He bstrongly recommended that business communities and individuals engage the services of trusted security organisations.One such security organisation, Safeguard Security, which has an office close to where the base station was erected, donated the roofing sheets for the new police post. Safeguard was represented at the opening ceremony by its General Manager Administration, Mr Charles Nyakutira.Commissioner Dumbura expressed his appreciation of this community initiative and thanked all those involved in erecting the base. He linked the rise in crime to the economic hardships people were experiencing.The decision to construct the base was reached at a meeting of members of the business community in the area. After obtaining the agreement of the Zimbabwe Republic Police, businesses and business individuals proceeded to make donations toward the construction of the base.One of the business owners agreed to allow the base to be built on part of his business's property. Other businesses and business individuals made donations in cash or kind towards the building of the police base.The businesses also formed a neighbourhood watch committee. During the course of the opening ceremony, which included a parade, parade inspection, drill displays, poems, drama, a drum majorettes display and music from the police band, Commissioner Dumbura presented certificates to members of the newly established neighbourhood watch committee.