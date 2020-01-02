POLAD clueless - MRP

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Mthwakazi Republic Party has said the Political Actors Dialogue exposes the clueless ness of political leaders in the country.This was after some members recently demanded funding from government."Polad is just a clueless and hopeless institution that doesn't have the mandate of the people. They are called Political Actors Dialogue- these are just failures who are mere actors as their name suggests, to me they are comedians," said Mqondisi Moyo the MRP President."It is now clear that it's a scheme of enriching themselves, they are not concerned about the masses. Actually Emmerson Mnangagwa garnered 2/3 majority and why will he as the outright winner seek for partnership with other failed parties. This now confirms how illegitimate is Mnangagwa and his zanu pf, they rigged elections but could not rig the economy."Moyo said it is now clear that Polad member parties are an appendix of Zanu pf."Actually Matebeleland problems don't need Polad. This year we will be rolling out our own permanent solutions leading to the self determination of Mthwakazi. We no longer want to be taken advantage of by the gangsters masquerading as leaders," he said.