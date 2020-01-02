Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

POLAD clueless - MRP

by Stephen Jakes
4 hrs ago | Views
Mthwakazi Republic Party has said the Political Actors Dialogue exposes the clueless ness of political leaders in the country.

This was after some members recently demanded funding from government.

"Polad is just a clueless and hopeless institution that doesn't have the mandate of the people. They are called Political Actors Dialogue- these are just failures who are mere actors as their name suggests, to me they are comedians," said Mqondisi Moyo the MRP President.

"It is now clear that it's a scheme of enriching themselves, they are not concerned about the masses. Actually Emmerson Mnangagwa garnered 2/3 majority and why will he as the outright winner seek for partnership with other failed parties. This now confirms how illegitimate is Mnangagwa and his zanu pf, they rigged elections but could not rig the economy."

Moyo said it is now clear that Polad member parties are an appendix of Zanu pf.

"Actually Matebeleland problems don't need Polad. This year we will be rolling out our own permanent solutions leading to the self determination of Mthwakazi. We no longer want to be taken advantage of by the gangsters masquerading as leaders," he said.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Military will not allow Mnangagwa to negotiate outside POLAD though he needs strong political advisory

8 mins ago | 43 Views

First minister of Agriculture Denis Norman dies

15 mins ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe records spike in fish sales

17 mins ago | 37 Views

BREAKING: Marry Chiwenga granted $50 000 bail

29 mins ago | 355 Views

BREAKING: Indian embassy goes up inflames

1 hr ago | 812 Views

First lady Auxilia Mnangagwa trending on Twitter eating isitshwala with vegetables

2 hrs ago | 1292 Views

Maize imports stepped up to beat shortages

4 hrs ago | 681 Views

'Will send army to beat you if cause drought' Freudian slip from man of blood - still here cometh change

4 hrs ago | 1317 Views

President Mnangagwa should get his ducks in a row

5 hrs ago | 1346 Views

ZRP shot a vendor hides the case

5 hrs ago | 1304 Views

'Mnangagwa is legitimate president' says MDC leader - chastise rigged election deniers, slap them with sanction

5 hrs ago | 1753 Views

Chitungwiza businesses construct ZRP base to help curb crime

5 hrs ago | 558 Views

Pregnant sex workers flood Machipisa

8 hrs ago | 5320 Views

NetOne reclaiming Market Share

18 hrs ago | 2455 Views

Guruve South legislator bemoans loss of life at Eureka

18 hrs ago | 2265 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days