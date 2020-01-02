News / National
First lady Auxilia Mnangagwa trending on Twitter eating isitshwala with vegetables
1 hr ago | Views
First lady Auxilia Mnangagwa trending on Twitter eating isitshwala with vegetables with Temba Mliswa and other women.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa told Kuwadzana resident that they must eat vegetables saying meat is not good for their health.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa told Kuwadzana resident that they must eat vegetables saying meat is not good for their health.
Source - Byo24News