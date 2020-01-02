Latest News Editor's Choice


First lady Auxilia Mnangagwa trending on Twitter eating isitshwala with vegetables

by Stephen Jakes
First lady Auxilia Mnangagwa trending on Twitter eating isitshwala with vegetables with Temba Mliswa and other women.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa told Kuwadzana resident that they must eat vegetables saying meat is not good for their health.

Source - Byo24News

