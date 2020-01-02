BREAKING: Indian embassy goes up inflames

News / National

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

PROPERTY worth thousands of dollars was allegedly destroyed this morning at Indian embassy premises in Harare.The fire started around 9am and it was due to an electrical faulty.When Bulawayo24.com arrived the fire brigade team was on the ground putting out the fire.Indian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Rangsung Masakui confirmed that the incident ."Our accounts offices were destroyed in an inferno and there are no casualties,"the ambassador said.Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating the matter.