Mnangagwa abusing Amendment Bill to consolidate power

by Staff Reporter

MDC Alliance deputy president Tendai Biti has accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of using the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment Bill number 2 to consolidate "imperial" power."The just gazetted Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No 2) Bill H B 23 of 2019 seeks to redefine and restore the concept of an imperial President. It does not address any mischief other than that of consolidation of power by the incumbent. All right thinking Zimbos must fight this," said Biti.Below are the proposed amendments: