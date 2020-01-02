Latest News Editor's Choice


Police open fire at motorist

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago
Zimbabwean police on Christmas Day opened fire and injured a motorist after he failed to heed their sign ordering him to stop.

After investigations, police said they established that the diver was fleeing from a hit and run accident scene.

"Adefiant speeding motorist was shot and injured after he ignored police signals to stop his vehicle. The incident occurred at a business centre in Chakari on 25/12/19 at about 2045hrs," said the police in a statement.

"The police observed a speeding Toyota Wish and signaled the driver to stop but he sped past
ignoring the signals leading to the shooting. Investigations later revealed that he was fleeing from a hit and run incident.

"Motorists should comply with police signals at all times. He is now admitted in hospital while investigations into the incident are in progress."

The shooting sparked widespread criticism from politicians and the public who accused them of risking the lives of other road users.

"This is dangerous policing.There might be innocents in the car .The signals might be missed .You can't use bullets to chase every  car.The offence might be a minor one .How you can even think it's proper policing is alarming.A bullet has no siren," said MDC Alliance director of elections Jacob Mafume.


Source - Byo24News

