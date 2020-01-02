Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Coltart mourns death of former Agric minister Norman

by Stephen Jakes
44 mins ago | Views
Former Education Minister David Coltart has mourned the death of former Agriculture Minister Denis Norman.


Norman died last month.

"I am very sorry to hear that Denis Norman has died. His term as Minister of Agriculture was marked by sound policies which greatly enhanced productivity in Zimbabwe," Coltart said.

"He was enormously supportive of me both in the early 1980s - when as a University student I was working with others to encourage Zimbabwean students to return home - and more recently when I met him in Oxford a few years ago. When I met him in Oxford he told me how saddened by how Zanu PF had undone much of the sterling work he did in the 1980s."

Coltart said if Zimbabwe is to move forward we need to recapture the integrity, practicality  and work ethic of Denis Norman. 

"May his soul Rest In Peace," he said.

Source - Byo24news

