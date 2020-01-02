Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

UEFA president pledges to promote Zimbabwe

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Visiting Uefa president Mr Aleksander Caferin has pledged to use his links to promote Zimbabwe as an investment destination and said the country's economic situation could be overcome using abundant natural resources.

Mr Caferin said this when he paid a courtesy call on Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Sibusiso Moyo at his Munhumutapa Offices yesterday.

He has been in the country with his family on a 10-day vacation that has seen him visit the Victoria Falls, Hwange,  Matopos National Park, Great Zimbabwe, the Eastern Highlands among other places. 
"Our organisation is connected to most big companies doing business in Europe, doing different other things," said Mr Caferin. "We are ready to help, to promote you and we will connect again with you when we know more (about the country). 

"Our conclusion, although we have been here for 10 days, is that it (the country) you have everything in front of you. But we are ready to help as much as we can." 

Mr Caferin said he enjoyed his visit to Zimbabwe despite the negative advice he received before he came. 

"First of all, we loved our visit to Zimbabwe," he said. "Many people said to me ‘why are you going there?' ‘There is nothing, even water is missing now'.

"I must say, I have seen friendly people. I have seen wide good infrastructure, the hotels (though) they could of course use some improvement and everyone is crazy about football. (There) is also fantastic environment, fantastic flora and fauna and when we return we will promote your country."

 In his remarks, Minister Moyo thanked Mr Caferin for choosing a vacation in Zimbabwe.

"It was very important, having chosen Zimbabwe as a destination for your holiday and we hope that you will be our ambassador when you return to Europe so that all that is being said about Zimbabwe is what you will have experienced and not what is on the Internet," he said. 

"This is why we are so excited about your coming and it will be very good also that we capitalise on other areas of cooperation which could be on the development of sport tourism in Zimbabwe. We think we can also facilitate international trade with international clubs, particularly from Europe, which could also visit Zimbabwe." 

Minister Moyo said there were various investment opportunities that Mr Caferin, in his individual capacity, could exploit.

"It is our desire that whilst you have come here as a tourist to enjoy yourself, you could have also identified areas of investment," he said. "Firstly, in the area of tourism which could be enhanced and to which you are always welcome. 

"As we say, Zimbabwe is open for business, as has been our mantra. So you and your family can come and develop the tourism sector in this country. 

"But not only are we confined to the tourism sector, the opportunities are also abundant in agriculture, the mining sector where we have all the minerals except black gold (oil)." 

Minister Moyo said opportunities existed in the manufacturing sector too.

Caferin is among a number of high profile world celebrities and leaders who flocked to Zimbabwe, and to Victoria Falls in particular, during the Christmas and New Years' holiday.

Hollywood celebrity couple Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones recently visited the premier tourist attraction.


Source - Chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Iran Guard leader threatens to 'set ablaze' US-backed places

44 mins ago | 222 Views

Coltart mourns death of former Agric minister Norman

1 hr ago | 355 Views

Zim coach eyes quadrangular series final

1 hr ago | 86 Views

We cannot allow Chartered Accountants (CA)s to continue killing our companies

1 hr ago | 715 Views

'We will not become part of any efforts to light a fire' - Pakistan reacts to US, Iran conflict

10 hrs ago | 1843 Views

Kenya arrests three men for trying to breach British army camp

10 hrs ago | 897 Views

Open letter to Matemadanda

10 hrs ago | 2277 Views

271 border jumpers nabbed

11 hrs ago | 2108 Views

Rainfall expected to improve

11 hrs ago | 3331 Views

Breaking: Zim Parks Rangers found dead after encounter with Zambian poachers

11 hrs ago | 4107 Views

Police open fire at motorist

14 hrs ago | 4260 Views

Mnangagwa abusing Amendment Bill to consolidate power

15 hrs ago | 1578 Views

High Court orders Mujuru to compensate Dubai company

17 hrs ago | 1996 Views

Traders reject Zimbabwe dollar

17 hrs ago | 4311 Views

Zapu finally announces congress dates

17 hrs ago | 1194 Views

Military will not allow Mnangagwa to negotiate outside POLAD though he needs strong political advisory

18 hrs ago | 4275 Views

First minister of Agriculture Denis Norman dies

18 hrs ago | 2216 Views

Zimbabwe records spike in fish sales

18 hrs ago | 1090 Views

BREAKING: Marry Chiwenga granted $50 000 bail

18 hrs ago | 6135 Views

BREAKING: Indian embassy goes up inflames

19 hrs ago | 3273 Views

First lady Auxilia Mnangagwa trending on Twitter eating isitshwala with vegetables

19 hrs ago | 7216 Views

POLAD clueless - MRP

21 hrs ago | 1719 Views

Maize imports stepped up to beat shortages

22 hrs ago | 1290 Views

'Will send army to beat you if cause drought' Freudian slip from man of blood - still here cometh change

22 hrs ago | 1939 Views

President Mnangagwa should get his ducks in a row

22 hrs ago | 2060 Views

ZRP shot a vendor hides the case

22 hrs ago | 1922 Views

'Mnangagwa is legitimate president' says MDC leader - chastise rigged election deniers, slap them with sanction

22 hrs ago | 2608 Views

Chitungwiza businesses construct ZRP base to help curb crime

23 hrs ago | 721 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days