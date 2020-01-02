Latest News Editor's Choice


Town secretary in nepotism scam

by Paul Ndou
1 hr ago | Views
Mvurwi Town Secretary Sheri Nyakudya has been embroiled in a nepotism scam after allegedly legalising an illegal tin shack in the centre of the town late last year.

The shack is believed to be owned by her son and is yet to be opened.

Nyakudya could neither confirm nor deny the nepotism allegations saying it was not council property.

Mvurwi resident association member Wadlove Kamuzonde castigated the town secretary and the ward councillor Fanuel Chigonero for failing to act on the structure.

"There is a big issue here which needs investigations how can we have such a structure in town because it is owned by the bosses they do not act," fumed Kamuzonde.

"Our councillor is just too reluctant to act we thought he would bring change since he is from opposition MDC but nothing has changed at all since he took over from Zanu pf ex-councillor."

The councillor Fanuel Chigonero vowed to take action on the structure.

"We know the structure is not pleasing since it is on the heart of the town but we are yet to seat down and condemn it," he said.

Another resident Osborn Tarasika blasted Nyakudya for nepotism.

"Similar structures were destroyed here at Meat craft complex and today simply because it is Nyakudya's son it's now legal this nonsense should end," fumed Tarasika.

Source - Byo24News

