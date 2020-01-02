Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo City Council needs 70 000L of diesel per month

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Bulawayo City Council says it requires at least 70 000 litres of diesel and 40 000 litres of petrol per month to provide effective services amid concerns that the current shortage of fuel was crippling efforts to collect refuse, attend to fire outbreaks and water pipe bursts among other operations.

Town clerk Christopher Dube said the city council had in the past few months been facing challenges in accessing fuel for service delivery.

"The general shortage of fuel in the market, cash flow challenges within council and the inability of council to generate foreign currency which is required by the majority of fuel suppliers in the country have in some instances caused interruption in the delivery of services," Dube said in a statement.

He said as supplies of fuel improve, services would be restored to optimum levels.

"There are no instances where council has suspended services in totality. The City of Bulawayo remains committed to the provision of quality services to the satisfaction of all stakeholders," Dube said.

Last month, council announced that its refuse collection service was being crippled by a shortage of fuel. Among the affected areas were Makokoba, Riverside, Sunninghill, Waterford, Selbourne Park and Belmont Industrial Area and council urged residents to keep the uncollected refuse until normal services resumed.

Most service stations in Bulawayo have remained without fuel, causing transport shortages and interruption of services provided by council and other service providers.

Source - NewsDay

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mzembi to lead the new People's Party

51 secs ago | 0 Views

FC Platinum's high level of professionalism lured De Jongh

1 hr ago | 275 Views

Audit report exposes corruption in Binga council

2 hrs ago | 235 Views

Town secretary in nepotism scam

2 hrs ago | 451 Views

Magistrate in soup

2 hrs ago | 931 Views

Iran Guard leader threatens to 'set ablaze' US-backed places

4 hrs ago | 1552 Views

UEFA president pledges to promote Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 576 Views

Coltart mourns death of former Agric minister Norman

4 hrs ago | 1307 Views

Zim coach eyes quadrangular series final

4 hrs ago | 251 Views

We cannot allow Chartered Accountants (CA)s to continue killing our companies

4 hrs ago | 2256 Views

'We will not become part of any efforts to light a fire' - Pakistan reacts to US, Iran conflict

13 hrs ago | 2495 Views

Kenya arrests three men for trying to breach British army camp

13 hrs ago | 1260 Views

Open letter to Matemadanda

13 hrs ago | 3192 Views

271 border jumpers nabbed

13 hrs ago | 2887 Views

Rainfall expected to improve

14 hrs ago | 4582 Views

Breaking: Zim Parks Rangers found dead after encounter with Zambian poachers

14 hrs ago | 4968 Views

Police open fire at motorist

17 hrs ago | 4847 Views

Mnangagwa abusing Amendment Bill to consolidate power

18 hrs ago | 1926 Views

High Court orders Mujuru to compensate Dubai company

20 hrs ago | 2206 Views

Traders reject Zimbabwe dollar

20 hrs ago | 5036 Views

Zapu finally announces congress dates

20 hrs ago | 1334 Views

Military will not allow Mnangagwa to negotiate outside POLAD though he needs strong political advisory

20 hrs ago | 4866 Views

First minister of Agriculture Denis Norman dies

20 hrs ago | 2397 Views

Zimbabwe records spike in fish sales

20 hrs ago | 1230 Views

BREAKING: Marry Chiwenga granted $50 000 bail

21 hrs ago | 6953 Views

BREAKING: Indian embassy goes up inflames

22 hrs ago | 3535 Views

First lady Auxilia Mnangagwa trending on Twitter eating isitshwala with vegetables

22 hrs ago | 8003 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days