70-year-old bashes wife over vegetables

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 70-YEAR-OLD Chiweshe man was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment yesterday by Concession magistrate Ruth Moyo for severely assaulting his wife and breaking her hand after she cooked vegetables on Christmas day.Regay Chawawa of Chawawa village, Chief Makope Chiweshe escaped jail after the magistrate suspended the sentence on condition that he pays $1000 fine.Prosecutor Moses Kuimba told the court that on Christmas Day the convict came from where he was enjoying his day and was served sadza with vegetables by his wife Lucia Kawanzaruva (60) when he expected to eat with meat.A scuffle ensued and he picked a log which he used to strike his wife all over the body breaking her hand in the process.In mitigation the septuagenarian pleaded for a non-custodial sentence saying he was a bread winner who just expected to be served meat on the special day."Your worship may you be lenient with me l am a bread winner on Christmas day l expected to eat with meat but my wife gave me vegetables so l had to discipline her," he said.In another case a 19 year old Guruve man was arraigned before a Bindura magistrate Ethel Chichera for raping a minor in the bush.Andrew Chikonyora of Baradzanwa village chief Bepura was not asked to plead to rape and was remanded in custody to January 16.The state alleges sometime in December last year the accused saw the complainant going to fetch firewood in the bush and followed her, he then grabbed her hand before raping her once.Tariro Janhi represented the state