Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Private firms complement wheat imports

by Staff Reporter
10 secs ago | Views
A LOCAL milling company has imported 30 000 tonnes of wheat to replenish the depleting stocks in a development expected to ensure the availability of bread in the country.

The consignment, which arrived in the country at the weekend, is the first batch of the millers' private wheat imports procured using free funds following the government's decision to allow the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) to source grain from outside the country.

In an interview with ZBC News in Harare this Monday, GMAZ spokesperson Garikai Chaunza said they have a long term plan of bringing in more cereal, adding that they are expecting to receive 50 000 tonnes of maize from South Africa.

"We received wheat from Argentina which will go a long way in making bread and other products that come from flour and also maize that will make more roller meal to be available in retail shops," he said.

Statistics indicate that the country consumes 110 thousand tonnes of maize every month with grain imports by millers expected to ease the shortages of mealie meal experienced in some parts of the country.

Government lifted the ban on private grain sales in October last year and granted the nod to individuals and corporates with free funds to import quantities of their choice to complement Treasury's efforts in ensuring adequate national grain reserves.

The intervention cames at a time when Zimbabwe suffered reduced yields as a result of drought experienced last season. The country needs an estimated 800 000 tonnes of maize imports to cover the gap up to the next harvest.

The country's national grain requirement stands at 1,8 million tonnes. Although Government had earlier banned private grain sales and restricted the business to GMB, it highlighted that government efforts regarding grain imports were informed by the fact that the country did not get enough cereals or grain last season due to drought, hence the need to prioritise allocations.

Source - ZBC News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

70-year-old bashes wife over vegetables

23 mins ago | 96 Views

EcoCash tightens grip on mobile transaction volumes

1 hr ago | 882 Views

Presidential nominations for ZAPU #2020Congress

1 hr ago | 299 Views

Police kill violent gold panner, injure 5 others

2 hrs ago | 584 Views

Mzembi to lead the new People's Party

2 hrs ago | 950 Views

Bulawayo City Council needs 70 000L of diesel per month

3 hrs ago | 324 Views

FC Platinum's high level of professionalism lured De Jongh

3 hrs ago | 663 Views

Audit report exposes corruption in Binga council

4 hrs ago | 553 Views

Town secretary in nepotism scam

4 hrs ago | 939 Views

Magistrate in soup

4 hrs ago | 1979 Views

Iran Guard leader threatens to 'set ablaze' US-backed places

6 hrs ago | 2141 Views

UEFA president pledges to promote Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 755 Views

Coltart mourns death of former Agric minister Norman

6 hrs ago | 1754 Views

Zim coach eyes quadrangular series final

6 hrs ago | 314 Views

We cannot allow Chartered Accountants (CA)s to continue killing our companies

6 hrs ago | 2955 Views

'We will not become part of any efforts to light a fire' - Pakistan reacts to US, Iran conflict

15 hrs ago | 2774 Views

Kenya arrests three men for trying to breach British army camp

15 hrs ago | 1375 Views

Open letter to Matemadanda

15 hrs ago | 3668 Views

271 border jumpers nabbed

15 hrs ago | 3367 Views

Rainfall expected to improve

16 hrs ago | 5567 Views

Breaking: Zim Parks Rangers found dead after encounter with Zambian poachers

16 hrs ago | 5381 Views

Police open fire at motorist

19 hrs ago | 5121 Views

Mnangagwa abusing Amendment Bill to consolidate power

20 hrs ago | 2106 Views

High Court orders Mujuru to compensate Dubai company

22 hrs ago | 2304 Views

Traders reject Zimbabwe dollar

22 hrs ago | 5381 Views

Zapu finally announces congress dates

22 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Military will not allow Mnangagwa to negotiate outside POLAD though he needs strong political advisory

22 hrs ago | 5217 Views

First minister of Agriculture Denis Norman dies

22 hrs ago | 2468 Views

Zimbabwe records spike in fish sales

22 hrs ago | 1278 Views

BREAKING: Marry Chiwenga granted $50 000 bail

23 hrs ago | 7296 Views

BREAKING: Indian embassy goes up inflames

24 hrs ago | 3659 Views

First lady Auxilia Mnangagwa trending on Twitter eating isitshwala with vegetables

24 hrs ago | 8577 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days