Mnangagwa is a comedian not President - Zhou

by Stephen Jakes

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe President Takavafira Zhou has described President Emmerson Mnangagwa as a meree comedian following his provoking jokey utterances when he was addressing Kuwadzana residents last week.Mnangagwa made boring and angering jokes when he said people must eat vegetables and potatoes indicating that meat is not good for their health. He also claimed to be an apostle member when making calls for prayers for the rains."Mnangagwa has continued to be more of a comedian than a statesman. Its clear his advisors have gone on sabbatical leave. From hatizvidi, ngazviende, tichingotonga, muchingovukura to kana usina chokukwiridzira kwiridzira bhurugu, idyai murio, ndiri mupositoravo, hiririii mvura ngainaye," Zhou said.He said this is not the type of leadership that can resolve the myriads of challenges faced by the country."The sooner Mnangagwa learns to be sober and exert his energies more is resolving challenges faced by the country and people, the better. The so much hope that people had in the so called new dispensation has proved to be evasive, a bullet to the head and a diet of starvation," he said.