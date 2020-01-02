Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PHOTOS: ZUPCO bus kills 3 people in Bulawayo

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Online publication Zimlive has reported that at least three people have been killed and dozens injured after a ZUPCO bus skidded off the Bulawayo-Gwanda road near Chipangali Wildlife Sanctuary.

The accident happened after there was a light drizzle in the drizzle.

There has been an increase in accidents during the current rainy season.



Source - Byo24News

