Mnangagwa's aide in hot soup over Presidential maize subsidy

by Mandla Ndlovu

The head of Aid and Debt management in the Office of the President and Cabinet Andrew Bvumbe has been accused by the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe for causing mealie meal shortage in the country after contravening the Presidential maize subsidy policy.Addressing a youth event in Kwekwe recently President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced that maize subsidies would be restored to cushion vulnerable groups by ensuring that there was sufficient and affordable roller meal.On the 5th of December Minister of Finance Mthuli Ncube issued a press statement stating that government would fund grain procurement under terms that had been discussed and agreed to between Ministry of Finance and Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) who have 95 % of the mealie meal market share.Reports from Harare indicate that Bvumbe in his capacity as the OPC head of Aid and Debt management was tasked to handle the modalities of the Presidential maize subsidy implementation process.GMAZ has claimed that Bvumbe subsequently frustrated millers by creating a hectic process which only saw 9 out of 43 Millers being confirmed for the Presidential maize subsidy program resulting in some millers closing down with others winding down operations as it would be unsustainable to compete with those receiving subsidies.Grain millers resolved to file an urgent High Court application seeking to compel Bvumbe to explain his administrative decision and the rationale and wisdom behind it.Sources allege that some millers are seeking tougher action against Bvute and this has forced the grain millers President Tafadzwa Musarara into a position where he has to stand in the gap and mediate a truce between angry millers and government.Court papers against Bvumbe have are reportedly to have been filed and the millers are now waiting for a date for the matter to be heard.Bvumbe is accused of being violation of section 44 of the constitution which imposes a duty on the state and juristic persons at every level to respect, protect and fulfill the rights and freedoms of the people set out in the constitution.