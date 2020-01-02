Zanu-PF official in court for illegal gold mining

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Zanu-PF legislator Dexter Nduna, the party's Mashonaland West provincial youth chairman Vengai Musengi and police acting officer commanding Chegutu District Superintendent Wonder Chisikwa allegedly illegally extracted gold ore at David Whitehead's waste deposit site in Chegutu, a day before a machete attackers leader was shot dead by police following an exchange of gunfire.Chegutu Rural District Council chairman Tatenda Gwinji was also part of the mentioned officials who extracted the gold ore the day before the fatal shooting. Nduna (49), Musengi, Chisikwa and Gwinji yesterday appeared at Chegutu Magistrates Court for prospecting for gold without a licence at an area where Taurai Mutandwa, the leader of the notorious Team Barca machete gang, was shot.Musengi, Chisikwa and Gwinji were jointly charged with Tawanda Marufu and Nyasha Nyikadzino and remanded on their own recognisance out of custody to January 24, when they appeared before Chegutu magistrate Ms Judith Taruvinga. Nduna and Chisikwa were separately charged for abuse of office and were remanded to January 21.It is alleged that on November 13 last year, the group unlawfully and intentionally prospected for mineral ore near David Whitehead without a licence, in contravention of the Mines and Minerals Act. On November 12, Nduna, Chisikwa, Musengi and Gwinji reportedly held a meeting at ZRP Chegutu District Headquarters where they hatched a plan to extract gold ore from David Whitehead. They agreed to look for an excavator to extract the mineral and Gwinji opted to approach Chegutu RDC.Nduna allegedly decided to hire a JCB excavator from Yellow Metal Tours in Kadoma where he paid US$495 through Marufu.Chisikwa ordered police officers who were guarding the site not to interfere with the excavator before the accused extracted the ore which they loaded into trucks.They were summoned to court on Monday, following police investigations. Prosecutor Tarisai Mutarisi represented the State.