Two MaShurugwi nabbed

by Staff
3 hrs ago | Views
Police in Shurugwi have arrested Edson Nyathi (24) and Kudakwashe Ndlela (19) in connection with nine cases of robbery where they were terrorising their victims using machetes and other weapons between December 1, 2019 and January this year.

Deputy national police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Blessmore Chishaka said the two and their accomplice who is at large went on a rampage committing a spate of armed robberies in and around Shurugwi, threatening victims with knives, machetes and axes and robbed them of cellphones and cash.

"In one case, the victim was struck on the head with a machete and he sustained a deep cut while three others were stabbed with a knife," he said.  

"The suspects got away with property and cash valued at $30 800, US$2 900 and six bags of gold ore. On January 2 this year, the police tracked and arrested them at their hide out near Peak Mine in Shurugwi and recovered the weapons used in robberies and some of the stolen property."

Chief Supt Chishaka said on January 3, in Mphoengs, a machete wielding gang teamed up to free a suspect for robbery, unlawful entry and theft, Nkosana Moyo, from police custody and attacked police officers in the process.

"One officer was injured in the process, one of the gang members was shot and later died at a local hospital," he said.  Chief Supt Chishaka said in another incident on January 5, police were called to restore order at a mine in Inyathi Mine where artisanal miners had turned violent.

"Police presence did not deter the unruly conduct as the mob surrounded and started attacking officers with machetes and other weapons," he said.  

"A 23-year-old man armed with an axe and a knobkerrie was shot and later succumbed to the injuries, while five others were arrested. Police recovered various weapons, including machetes in the process." Chief Supt Chishaka warned unscrupulous elements engaging in the use of machetes or other weapons to commit crimes that the full wrath of the law will catch up with them.

