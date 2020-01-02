Latest News Editor's Choice


Man accused of sodomising teen boy gets $200 bail

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
AN artisanal miner in Umguza district who allegedly sodomised a 14-year-old boy in a bushy area has been released by the High Court on $200 bail.

Levison Mwale (24) is facing aggravated indecent assault charges.

He allegedly sexually attacked the complainant while he was on his way home from Springs Farm in Umguza district.

Mwale, through his lawyers Mathonsi Ncube Law Chambers, applied for bail pending trial at the Bulawayo High Court citing the State as a respondent.

Justice Evangelista Kabasa granted Mwale bail and ordered him to continue residing at his given address until the matter is finalised.

She also ordered him to report once a fortnight at Springs Police Station as part of the bail conditions.

In his bail statement, Mwale is denying the charges, arguing that he was nowhere near the scene of the alleged crime on that particular day.

He further argued that there were no compelling reasons warranting his continued detention.

Mwale also disputed the assertion by investigating officers that if released on bail, he would abscond or likely to interfere with State witnesses.

"The applicant does not own a valid passport neither has he been out of the country in his entire life. There is no reason to believe he would abscond if released on bail. It therefore follows that the applicant is a suitable candidate for bail," argued Mwale's lawyers.

The State, which was represented by Mr Kudakwashe Jaravaza did not oppose the bail application.

According to court papers, on October 31 last year, Mwale went to the complainant's home where he wanted to collect his change after buying a t-shirt from the boy's mother.

Before he left the complainant's home, Mwale advised the boy's mother to consider taking her clothes which she was selling to Springs Farm mine, saying there was a ready market.

On November 2, the complainant was sent by his mother to sell the clothes at Springs Farm Mine where he was spotted by Mwale.

Soon after selling the clothes, the complainant left the mine and went back home. Mwale followed the boy and upon reaching a secluded area, he allegedly pounced on the boy.

He grabbed the complainant's hand and dragged him to a nearby bush where he forcibly removed his pair of trousers and underwear.

Mwale allegedly forced the boy to lie down before he had unprotected anal sex with him.

Soon after committing the offence, Mwale fled from the scene.

The boy proceeded home where he narrated his ordeal to his mother. A report was made to the police leading to Mwale's arrest

