ZPP blasts Patriot Newspapers over 'falsehoods'

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Zimbabwe Peace project has attacked the Patriot Newspaper for what it termed publishing of falsehoods concerining the Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC).In its latest report ZPP said the state media was once again in its mode of attacking Civic Society Organisations with The Patriot of 20 December 2019 publishing an article titled "Unholy Alliance" which directly attacked the Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) and CSOs who participated and pledged their support and commitment when the National Convergence Platform was launched on 12 December 20195."The publication accused the church of driving a regime change agenda yet the National Convergence Platform is a platform that seeks to bring together stakeholders such as, churches and civil society organisations to map a way forward for broadbased national dialogue in order to come up with solutions to the socio-economic and political challenges bedevilling thecountry," ZPP said..The organisation said the publication published falsehoods denigrating leaders of prominent civil society organisations such as the ZPP's National Director, Jestina Mukoko, SAPES Trust Director, Ibo Mandaza and ZCC Secretary General, Reverend Kenneth Mtata."The Patriot has a history of advancing state propaganda through publishing falsehoods about perceived state critics, particularly CSOs. What is strange is that the publication continues in its age old habit of denying those it criticises a right of reply which is the cornerstone of professional journalism," it said.