BREAKING: Mnangagwa goes on leave

by Ndou Paul
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has taken a three week break, his spokesperson George Charamba has said.
Charamba said Mnangagwa will be back in office at the end of January.

He said in Mnangagwa's absence, his deputies Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi will rotate as acting President.

