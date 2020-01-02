News / National
BREAKING: Mnangagwa goes on leave
38 secs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has taken a three week break, his spokesperson George Charamba has said.
Charamba said Mnangagwa will be back in office at the end of January.
He said in Mnangagwa's absence, his deputies Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi will rotate as acting President.
Below is the full statement:
Charamba said Mnangagwa will be back in office at the end of January.
He said in Mnangagwa's absence, his deputies Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi will rotate as acting President.
Source - Byo24News