Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe to host Sri Lanka for two-Test series

by Staff Reporter
39 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwe will host Sri Lanka for two Test matches in Harare this month.

In a statement last night, the national first head coach Lalchand Rajput said the match is scheduled for 19-23 January2020, with the second match set for 27-31 January 2020.

Rajput is looking forward to a competitive series.

"Sri Lanka are always a very competitive team who have been playing well and I am looking forward to the Test series.

"For us, it's a new beginning, a new chapter, and it's good that we are starting off with the long version which always brings the best out of players.", Rajput explained.

Zimbabwe will begin their training camp tomorrow, with players who have excelled in the first-class competition, the Logan Cup, getting a look-in.

"We have the Logan Cup underway and the players who have been performing will get a look-in.

"It's important to have players performing well in first-class cricket and I am happy that in the Logan Cup we have players who have scored centuries and taken five wickets and more.

"This bodes well for our preparations and it's always good to have players who are match-fit and in good nick.

"During our 10-day camp, we will attend to a few issues, including the processes, as we fine-tune our team ahead of the series.", reads the statement.

The last time Sri Lanka toured Zimbabwe for Test cricket was in October-November 2016, with the visitors winning the two-match series.

Although Zimbabwe last played the red-ball game away to Bangladesh in November 2018, Rajput is confident his charges will still put on a competitive show on home soil.

"We know our home conditions better, our players are getting match-fit and enjoying some game time. So all we have to do is to get in the middle and perform.

"We have not had much game time, so the players will be very keen and eager to seize this opportunity and do well." , he said.

Meanwhile, both matches will be played at Harare Sports Club.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Mnangagwa goes on leave

8 mins ago | 50 Views

ZPP blasts Patriot Newspapers over 'falsehoods'

28 mins ago | 26 Views

Malaba an unsung Mthwakazi Queen

31 mins ago | 46 Views

Magwegwe boy catches attention of English Premier League side

33 mins ago | 69 Views

The tale of two different groups with political significance in Zimbabwe's political dynamics

35 mins ago | 25 Views

Existence of Polad confirms that 'We have a problem'

2 hrs ago | 503 Views

Zimbabwean economy simplified

2 hrs ago | 434 Views

Zim parents turn to South African schools

3 hrs ago | 1385 Views

ZC names new captains and selectors

3 hrs ago | 254 Views

Open letter to Jonathan Moyo

4 hrs ago | 2478 Views

Open Letter To Mr President HE ED Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1711 Views

Man accused of sodomising teen boy gets $200 bail

6 hrs ago | 858 Views

13 eye Warriors job, only one Zimbabwean on the list

6 hrs ago | 1873 Views

Pizza Hut opens second branch in Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Two MaShurugwi nabbed

7 hrs ago | 1741 Views

Zanu-PF official in court for illegal gold mining

8 hrs ago | 1998 Views

'MDC must apologise for disputing elections' Zanu PF demanding - why, rigged 2/3 majority can't rig economy

8 hrs ago | 1432 Views

Nhaka Foundation begins charity at home in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 350 Views

'Will send army to beat you if cause drought' Freudian slip from man of blood - still here cometh change

8 hrs ago | 893 Views

Invest in sustainable energy sources, expert tells Zim government

8 hrs ago | 264 Views

Magistrate granted bail

8 hrs ago | 924 Views

WATCH: King Zwide Peter KaLobhengula Khumalo Interview

16 hrs ago | 1484 Views

Why not Saviour Kasukuwere?

21 hrs ago | 7370 Views

Mnangagwa's aide in hot soup over Presidential maize subsidy

21 hrs ago | 4886 Views

PHOTOS: ZUPCO bus kills 3 people in Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 5685 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days