Parliamentary committee calls for stiffer penalties for Mashurugwi

by Byo24News Correspondent

THE Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on mines and mining development has urged the government to impose stiffer penalties on machetes gangs known as Mashurugwi as part of efforts to deal with the crimes perpetrated by the gold panning gangs.Mashurugwi is the term used to refer to outlaws that have become the terror of artisanal miners and mining companiesSpeaking at a media briefing in Harare this Wednesday, the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Mining Development, Edmond Mukaratigwa announced that the committee has resolved that the government should introduce punitive measures with regards to curbing the machetes gang vice."The committee resolved that government begin legislative procedures to allow for stiffer penalties with regards to such perpetrators as was done in the case of the criminal procedure evidence act regarding the vandalism of the railway and electrical material among others."The committee also resolved to engage the government to expedite the formalisation of artisanal miners to ensure accountability of their activities."In doing so it is necessary to identify the challenges being faced by different government stakeholders directing efforts towards quelling this behavior bedeviling the mining sector.Mkaratigwa also highlighted that the barbaric behaviour of gold panning gangs undermines efforts of development by the government."We have resolved to conduct an inquiry to identify and trace the foundation and development of gold panning gangs. To find out the socio-economic impacts of the disturbances by them on gold production in light of the 12 billion target set for the mining industry by 2023," said Mkaratigwa.Machete wielding gangs have been wrecking havoc in various parts of the country committing heinous crimes such as murder, rape, robbery among others. In Mashonaland central the machete gang killed a police officer.Violence perpetrated by machete-wielding artisanal miners is on the rise in Zimbabwe with people being killed in 2019 in battles to control small-scale mines and the general public are usually caught in the crossfire.Matabeleland, Midlands and Manicaland are some of the provinces mostly affected.