Chiwenga back from successful China medical review

by Staff Reporter
Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is back in the country for a medical review on China to act as President as his boss Emmerson Mnangagwa goes on leave.

Mnangagwa's spokesperson George Charamba said this as he released a statement that Mnangagwa was going on leave till the 3nd of January.

Mnangagwa last month said Chiwenga had returned to China for a medical check up following months of treatment in the Asian country.

Charamba said the review was successful.

"One hopes this release by the Office of the President and Cabinet puts to rest all the idle speculation on the President and his official leave options. Vice President Chiwenga, who is now acting for the President, flew back into the country last Saturday from his medical review in China, which was successful," said Charamba.

Meanwhile, Charamba blasted reports that Mnangagwa was stuck in the country as he was scared to leave Zimbabwe fearing that his opponents will topple him.

"Where should he be for his holidays?? And how does remaining in the country - his country - amount to entrapment? Anyway, which vacation has he ever spent outside the country since taking over the reins of leadership?

"It is this kind of journalism which reveal no information, only ill-will and a givenness to idle conspiracy theories," he said.


Source - Byo24News

